There are long delays on the A14 at Huntingdon today after an HGV left the carriagway.

Recovery is en-route says police, but there are long delays on the eastbound carriageway where on lane is closed.

The crash has taken place between junction 23, the A141 and junction 24, the A1198 Cambridge Road and involves a tractor unit owned by Peterborough based Cool Move Mario.

Queues are back along the Alconbury Spur towards the A1M.