There are long queues on the A1(M) at Sawtry after a two car collision.

The crash happened at about 11am on the northbound carriageway between junction 14 at Alconbury and 15 at Sawtry.

Accideny

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said it was thought one car had clipped another.

There are no injuries reported, but queues have built up as one lane has been closed.