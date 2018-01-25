Long delays on A1 in Cambridgeshire after police chase ends in serious crash and three arrests

There are several miles of delays on the A1 in Cambridgeshire this morning following a police chase that resulted in this crash.

Officers responded to the sighting of a stolen BMW X6 which is thought to have been involved in a series of violent burglaries.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers at about 5am today, Thursday January 25, and following a pursuit down the A1 from Lincolnshire, the BMW crashed at the Buckden roundabout on the A1 southbound near the Shell garage.

Three people were injured as a result of the collision and have been taken to hospital.

One lane of the A1 southbound at Buckden remains closed this morning causing long delays back towards Alconbury.

There are also delays on the A14 around Brampton Hut as a result, as traffic tries to join the A1.