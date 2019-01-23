Long delays in Peterborough after collision in Stanground

Motorists are advised to avoid the A605 at Stanground after a collision.

Cambridgeshire police said there were long delays in the area as a result of the crash.

It is not clear how serious any injuries are.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.59am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A605 at the Stanground bypass.

“The collision involved three cars and the road has been left blocked as a result.

“Officers are currently on scene and the East of England Ambulance Service has also been called.”

