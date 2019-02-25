Long delays due to roadworks at Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge

Motorists are facing long delays by Rhubarb Bridge today where a major road project is taking place.

Peterborough City Council said it was aware of traffic delays around Junction 18 of the A15/A47 this morning.

Two lanes have been closed to traffic as part of the ongoing works following health and safety issues, the authority said.

The project, which will see structural repairs made to the bridge, is being carried out by Skanska on behalf of the council and will run until winter 2019.

As well as the bridge repairs, pedestrian crossings are being installed at the slip roads, as well as an extra lane on the roundabout and upgrades to street lighting and traffic signals.

More as we have it.

