Long delays at A16/A47 junction in Peterborough after two cars and lorry collide

A crash involving two cars and a lorry is causing long delays near Dogsthorpe Household Recycling Centre this afternoon.

Police were called at 3pm to the junction of the A47 and A16.

The crash has taken place close to the Dogsthorpe Household Recycling Centre roundabout and is causing long delays in the area, in particular on the A16 heading from Newborough into Peterborough.

Nobody has been injured in the collision but the vehicles need recovery.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.