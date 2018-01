A broken down lorry is causing long delays at the Eye Road Roundabout, the A47/A16 junction, in Peterborough this afternoon.

The road is partially blocked close to Dogsthorpe household recycling centre and police are directing traffic.

The traffic map showing long delays in the area

Recovery is being arranged but there are long delays as a result on the A47, A16 and A1139.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.