A two car crash has closed part of Lincoln Road in Peterborough this evening, Monday February 11.

Police are at the scene to the north of the Walton Park Road turning. A black Vauxhall Astra and a blue Volkswagen Golf have been involved.

The scene of the crash on Lincoln Road. Photo: Craig Campbell

Recovery is also on the scene but motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Details of an injuries to those invovled are not known at this stage.

