Lanes have been shut in both directions of the A1M due to a lorry which has jackknifed and crossed the central reservation

The incident happened at Junction 17 in the early hours of this morning.

Highways England tweeted: "Here on the #A1M, we still have 2 lanes (of 3) closed in both directions within J17. We may have to close the carriageway in both directions within the junction shortly to begin recovery and barrier repair operations."

Recovery will now take place.