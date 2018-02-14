Lane closures on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough add to motorists' frustrations as city centre roadworks continue

Motorists in Peterborough are facing long delays caused by two sets of roadworks today, as lane closures on Frank Perkins Parkway add to the problems caused by alterations to Bourges Boulevard.

One lane of the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway northbound between junction 3a for the A605 at Stanground and junction 5 at Boongate is shut due to tree cutting works.

Traffic is slow for around one mile on the approach.

This is adding to delays around the city caused by lane closures in both direction on Bourges Boulevard.

There are reports of queues of around one mile from Peterborough United to Queensgate Shopping Centre .

The roadworks are also causing problems for bus operator Stagecoach which tweeted: "#Peterborough Service 6 13:23 Serpentine Green to QG & QG to Hampton 13:45 will not run. Passengers are being passed to another bus in area so that we can get the service back on track. This is due to seriously heavy congestion in town because of long term road works. Apologies"