Lane closed on road between Whittlesey and Peterborough after cracks appear on carriageway
A lane on a main road between Whittlesey and Peterborough is set to be closed for at least a week after cracks appeared on the carriageway.
The westbound carriageway, (heading to Peterborough), on the Ralph Butcher Causeway at King’s Dyke has been temporarily closed by Cambridgeshire County Council.
A spokesperson for the council said: “One lane has been temporarily closed using two-way traffic lights, as a precaution, after some cracks have appeared on the edge of the road. This is in place while our contractor, Jones Bros, carry out some tests which will involve digging into the road.
“Jones Bros will be doing the tests to see why these cracks have appeared, some movement is always expected while the road settles. We will be keeping the situation under constant review.
“Other work will be carried out at the same time, such as clearing the drains and testing the safety barriers.
“We’d like to thank people for their patience during this time and further information will be provided in due course, but it is expected one lane will be closed for at least a week.”