Lane closed on road between Whittlesey and Peterborough after cracks appear on carriageway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Westbound carriageway of Ralph Butcher Causeway to be closed for at least a week

A lane on a main road between Whittlesey and Peterborough is set to be closed for at least a week after cracks appeared on the carriageway.

The westbound carriageway, (heading to Peterborough), on the Ralph Butcher Causeway at King’s Dyke has been temporarily closed by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the council said: “One lane has been temporarily closed using two-way traffic lights, as a precaution, after some cracks have appeared on the edge of the road. This is in place while our contractor, Jones Bros, carry out some tests which will involve digging into the road.

The westbound carriageway of the Ralph Butcher Causeway is set to be closed for at least a week

“Jones Bros will be doing the tests to see why these cracks have appeared, some movement is always expected while the road settles. We will be keeping the situation under constant review.

“Other work will be carried out at the same time, such as clearing the drains and testing the safety barriers.