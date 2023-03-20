News you can trust since 1948
Lane closed on A47 at Thorney, Peterborough after collision

Emergency services at scene of collision

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT

The westbound carriageway of the A47 has been closed during rush hour on Monday, March 20 after a collision.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, police, ambulance and fire, are all at the scene, which has blocked the road travelling to Peterborough from Thorney.

No information on injuries has been released by police, and it is not known how long the road will be closed for.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

More follows...

