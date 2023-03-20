Lane closed on A47 at Thorney, Peterborough after collision
Emergency services at scene of collision
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT
The westbound carriageway of the A47 has been closed during rush hour on Monday, March 20 after a collision.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, police, ambulance and fire, are all at the scene, which has blocked the road travelling to Peterborough from Thorney.
No information on injuries has been released by police, and it is not known how long the road will be closed for.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
More follows...