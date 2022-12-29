News you can trust since 1948
Land closures to be in place on A47 in Peterborough from January

Improvement works have been planned on the A47.

By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A left lane closure will be in place along the A47 in Peterborough between January and March.

The works at junction 15 westbound have been designed to improve the layout of the junction.

The closure will be in effect:

The A47 in Peterborough.
- January 3- January 6 between 9am and 4pm- January 9 – March 17 for 24 hours a day

Utility diversions are planned to commence from January 3 with the main construction works following from January 9.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We will take every opportunity to ensure that the works progress with minimum disruption, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

“If you have any questions in relation to the proposed works, contact our Central Service Control on 0800 028 0082 or by email at: [email protected]

“Should you wish to report any incidents on the site outside normal working hours, telephone: 0845 604 3127 and follow the instructions to access the out-of-hours service.”

