Kings Dyke crossing works will cause delays

Investigation work will start on the A605 Peterborough Road near Whittlesey next week, as part of the design phase for the Kings Dyke level crossing closure project.

The five day preparation work involves digging holes to record the exact locations and depths of any underground pipes or cables, to find out if they need diverting or protecting before the construction phase of the project begins.

The holes will then be refilled before the end of each working day.

One of the traffic lanes will be closed for a short section of the A605 - from a point west of the Funtham’s Lane junction to east of the level crossing. The lane closure will be in place from Monday 9 to Friday 13 April between the off peak hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm. The road will be fully open to traffic outside of these hours.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place on either side of the railway crossing to ensure drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can pass the work safely and keep the level crossing clear at all times.

The signals will be managed to prevent traffic stopping on the crossing and protect the road users and workforce.

Delays are to be expected on top of those caused by the crossing itself. If Northbank Road is closed because of flooding then the works will be postponed.