King’s Dyke Level Crossing is to be closed for maintenance works this week.

The works will take place from 11.30pm on Friday, January 25 until 2.25am on Monday, January 28.

Motorists will have to take an alternative route.

A spokesman for Network Rail said the works are routine maintenance and not part of the major project to build a bypass at level crossing.

Further routine maintenance is also due to take place from the morning of Saturday, March 16 to the morning of Friday, March 22.