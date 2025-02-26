In Pictures: Council plans to introduce further moving traffic enforcement in nine areas of Peterborough

Residents can have their say on plans to introduce further enforcement of moving traffic offences in Peterborough.

The enforcement is aimed at reducing congestion and improving road safety across the city.

Peterborough City Council is proposing to introduce the measures at nine new locations - and is launching a six week public consultation on the plans.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The move follows the successful introduction of moving traffic enforcement at four locations which started in February 2024. Compliance with restrictions at these locations has improved by 90 per cent, reducing congestion and improving safety in the areas.”

As a result, the council is now proposing to introduce the measures at nine locations pictured here (click through the images for the details).

The spokesperson went on: “Once the consultation has closed and all the feedback has been reviewed it will be summarised and shared on the council's website. Where appropriate, individual responses will be issued to the points raised.”

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, commented: “Improving road safety is a huge priority for the council and this legislation gives us powers to further improve standards at key points across the city, as well as improving air quality and encouraging sustainable travel.

“Our initial moving traffic enforcement has been highly effective, so we want to see this continue in other areas. As always, we want residents and businesses to have their say and this consultation will give them the opportunity to raise any issues or provide us with any additional feedback or information on these locations."

The council was granted powers to enforce moving traffic offences by the Secretary of State in 2023. Prior to applying for these powers, the authority undertook a six week public consultation that included the initial locations where enforcement would take place.

The spokesperson added: “These powers allow the council to reinforce the work it is currently doing to tackle unlawful and dangerous driving behaviour. The authority undertakes enforcement using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and fines are sent by post to road users who continue to ignore the restriction. People will receive a warning notice first within six months of the enforcement commencing.”

For more information on the proposals, and to have your say, visit the council’s website. Hard copies of the consultation are available on request. The consultation ends on Tuesday 8 April.

1 . Park Road / Church Walk Left Turn only Photo: Google Photo Sales