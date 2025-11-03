An update has been issued to residents travelling on the train network on Monday (November 3).

Huntingdon Station remains closed Monday and is not expected to open until at least Tuesday (November 4). The station is expected to reopen on Tuesday but this is yet to be confirmed.

Passengers have been advised that buses are replacing trains at the station. These buses will pick up and drop off on the bridge that is located on the junction of Brampton Road and Burrows Drive.

Passengers will have to travel to either Peterborough or St Neots to then catch a further train if required.

It has been advised that buses to and from Peterborough will take around 30 minutes, while if you are travelling towards St Neots (in the direction of London) these will be 25 minutes.

All buses are scheduled to run every half an hour.

Car parking season tickets for Huntingdon will be accepted at St Neots while disruption is ongoing.

For the latest updates, visit www.greatnorthernrail.com/service-updates/service-updates.

LNER, has said that it expects to operate a normal service on Monday but that it does advice passengers intending to travel to check their journey close to the time. Grand Central and Hull Trains are also running as normal.

If a service is cancelled for any reason, valid tickets will be able to be used n any LNER service up to 2 hours before or 2 hours the one booked.

LNER tickets dated Saturday November 1 and Sunday November 2 are valid for travel up to and including Friday November 7. There is no need to change or amend the ticket but LNER has recommended making a seat reservation.

For more updates, see https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travel-updates/.

The station is closed due to the ongoing investigation following a mass stabbing on a train leaving Peterborough on Saturday evening (November 1); which was forced to make an emergency stop at Huntingdon. The train remains in place at the station.

A 32-year-old man named Anthony Williams has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article. This includes the train incident as well as one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on Saturday morning in which a member of the public was attacked with a knife.