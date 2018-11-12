Horrifying dash cam footage shows car flipping on busy Cambridgeshire road and rolling 300m

The horrifying moment a Land Rover flipped over and rolled 300 metres through traffic on a busy Cambridgeshire road has been captured on dashcam footage.

The £30,000 car can be seen losing control in the right lane of the dual carriageway before turning on its side and veering into a cloud of dust.

The moment the Land Rover started to roll

The car narrowly misses a number of other vehicles as it ploughs through three lanes of traffic on the A11 near Six Mile Bottom in Cambridgeshire.

The driver left was left with only 'slight injuries' and has been labelled a 'miracle man' by officers.

The crash which took place on Friday, November 9, happened in a 50mph zone.

Police later described the car as 'half the size it should be' when emergency services arrived at the scene after being called at 12.44pm.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "We were called to the incident at 12.44pm after reports of an RTC on the A11 near Six Mile Bottom.

"A Land Rover Discovery had rolled 300m along the carriageway and ended up 15m into a ditch, on its roof.

"Traffic officers said the car was 'half the size of what it should be' and referred to the driver as a 'miracle male.'

"Witnesses said it was a spectacular incident and the driver walked away with only slight injuries."

Highways England tweeted yesterday : "The exit slip road on the A11 on to the A1304 near Six Mile Bottom is closed due to a collision where a car has left the carriageway. Please take care on approach."

The exit slip road was closed for around two hours to allow recovery to take place.