Have your say on Whittlesey and Manea railway improvement plans

Have your say

Residents can have their say on proposed improvements to railway stations in Whittlesey and Manea.

A consultation, which runs from Monday, April 16 until the end of May, includes five drop-in events where residents can discuss various options to lengthen the platforms at both stations and provide a footbridge between the two platforms at Whittlesey.

The improvements would enable the stations to accommodate longer trains with more carriages, boosting passenger numbers.

The drop-in events are:

• Friday, April 20, 6.30am to 8.30am at Whittlesea Railway Station

• Friday, April 20, 9.30am to noon at Whittlesey Market Place

• Saturday, April 21, 9am to noon at Manea Village Hall

• Saturday, April 28, 10am to noon at Whittlesey Town Council offices

• Wednesday, May 3, 3pm to 7pm at Manea Village Hall.

Residents can also fill out a survey at: www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations from April 16. Paper copies are available via email at: neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk or by telephone on: 01354 622318.