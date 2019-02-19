Great-grandmother who died in fatal Whittlesey collision will be “greatly missed” say family

A great-grandmother who died in a fatal collision in Whittlesey will be “greatly missed”, her family have said.

Glenis Hughes (76) of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys, was driving along Ramsey Road on Monday at about 11.40am in her silver Honda HR-V when it was involved in a collision with a white Nissan X-Trail.

The emergency services at the scene

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, a 51-year-old woman from Whittlesey, was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital where she remains with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Glenis’s family said: “Glenis was a loving wife, sister, nanny, great grandma and friend who was tragically taken from us yesterday. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision, or saw either vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 163 of February 18, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

