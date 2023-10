Great Eastern Run: All you need to know about road closures for Peterborough half marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people will be lacing up their running shoes next week as part of the AEPG Great Eastern Run.

The annual half marathon – and the Anna’s Hope 5km Fun Run – will both take place on Sunday, October 15, with scores of runners weaving their way through the city streets.

To make sure the event goes off safely, a number of road closures will be in place across Peterborough throughout the day.

Great Eastern Run 2022. The main race starts.

Organisers Good Running Events have released the times of the closures – including when the road will be closed – and an ‘enforced closure’ time, and when the roads are expected to re-open.

There is a new course this year taking runners past the Cathedral.

Road closures

The closures are:

A15 Bourges Bvd Southbound Between Rivergate R/B and Queensgate R/B: Closure: 5am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 11:00am

A47 off clips Jct 19 Junction 19 A47: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 7am. Expected opening by 1:30pm

Amberley Slope Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Arundel Road Between Mounttseven Ave and Corfe Ave: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Bishops Road Between Rivergate R/B and South Street: Closure: 5am. Enforced Closure: 5am. Expected opening by 3:30pm

Broadway Between Long Causeway and Park Crescent: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 11:30am

Cathedral Grounds Wheel Yard to Gravel Walk: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Central Park Parks Department: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2:00pm

Chapel Street Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Church Street Between Cowgate and Bridge Street. Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 11:30am

Church Street Werrington Between Amberley Slope and Lincoln Road. Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

City Road Broadway to Northminster. Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Corfe Ave Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Cowgate Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 11am

Croyland Road Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Davids Lane Between Lincoln Road and Goodwin Walk: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Dogsthorpe Road Between Park Road and Lawn Avenue: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 2pm

Eastfield Lane Between Princes Gdns and Boongate: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Fulbridge Road Between Goodwin Walk and Hallfields Road: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Goodwin Walk Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Gravel Walk Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Halfields Lane Between Paston Ridings and Holland Avenue: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Holland Ave Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Lawn Ave Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Lincoln Road Between Church Street and Davids Way: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Long Causeway Between Church Street and Broadway: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 11:30am

Mountsteven Ave Between Croyland Road and Arundel Road: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

New Road Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Northminster New Road to City Road : Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Park Crescent Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 2pm

Park Road Between Park Crescent and Dogthorpe Road: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 2pm

Paston Ridings Between Topmoor Way and Hallfields Lane: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 12:30pm

Princes Gate Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

Princes Gardens Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

St Johns Street Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 8:30am. Expected opening by 2pm

St Pauls Road Between Lawn Ave and Fulbridge Road: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 1:30pm

Topmoor Way Entire Length: Closure: 7am. Enforced Closure: 10am. Expected opening by 1:30pm