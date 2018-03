A 12-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being involved in a collision with a taxi in Peterborough this afternoon.

Police and ambulance were called at 3.25pm to Saxon Road in Eastfield where the collision took place close to the junction with Durham Road.

Paramedics attended the scene, but a police spokesman confirmed that while the 12-year-old was left in the care of ambulance crews she was not thought to have been seriously injured.

The road was partially blocked but has now cleared.