Giant inflatable Santa gets loose and causes traffic chaos in Wisbech

A giant inflatable Santa Claus has come loose of its moorings and is causing traffic chaos in Wisbech this afternoon.

The AA's official traffic alert reads: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to a large inflatable Santa on road on B198 Cromwell Road both ways in Wisbech."

Muhammad Fareed captured this footage of the giant Santa Claus blocking the road

This footage of the escaped Santa Claus was captured by reader Muhammad Fareed who kindly supplied it to the Peterborough Telegraph after filming the incident at around 1.30pm today, Tuesday November 27.

Cambridgeshire Police said they have not been notified of the obstruction.

Traffic is still able to pass the scene as only one lane of the road is blocked, but there are delays in either direction.