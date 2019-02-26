Further lane closures at Rhubarb Bridge junction in Peterborough mean more delays for drivers after near misses bring concerns for 'safety of the workforce'

A number of near misses, which have raised concerns for the safety of the workforce, has led to further lane closures while roadworks are carried out at the Rhubarb Bridge junction in Peterborough.

Two lanes have now been closed, leaving only one 'live lane'. This has led to very long delays on the A47, Werrington Parkway and Bourges Boulevard.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: "We can confirm that the Traffic Management on the initial phase of works at the Junction 18 roundabout have been changed, with only one lane available for through traffic and two lanes closed off for working.

"The change has been made for the safety of the workforce due to a number of incidents while two live lanes traffic lanes were previously running alongside the works.

"Our contractor is working to get this phase completed as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible and working hours on site have been extended to 7.30am to 6/6.30pm.

"We are constantly reviewing the traffic management set up on site and where appropriate will make adjustments to the current layout to make traffic flows better.

Long delays caused by the closure of two lanes to ensure the safety of the workforce

"In the meantime, we would advise motorists to plan journeys in advance, seek alternative routes where possible and look out for travel updates through local media."

Delaine Buses tweeted: "101/2 201/2 no buses calling at Walton or Bourges Blvd until further notice due to poor traffic management at A47 junction causing huge, unnecessary tailbacks."

Stagecoach East added: "#Peterborough Service 1's in both directions are suffering severe delays due to road works at Brotherhood roundabout. Delays up to 30 minutes at the moment but we hope that will reduce significantly once rush hour calms down folks.

