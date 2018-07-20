Full closures of Bourges Boulevard planned as roadworks end nears

The final stage of work to revamp Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough will get under way next week and see overnight road closures take place.

Work to create a new road junction, improving access to the Network Rail car park close to Peterborough railway station, started back in February and is on schedule to be completed in early August.

The final stage of work will see the carriageway resurfaced over the next couple of weeks, starting with the southbound and then the northbound stretch of road.

The carriageways will be fully closed to traffic, rather than the single lane restriction that is currently in place.

The closures are as follows:

Monday July 23 to Friday July 27 - Each night next week the southbound carriageway (from the Crescent Bridge roundabout to the existing surface joint just before Wentworth Street) will be closed from 10pm until 6am. During this time escorted access into Priestgate through the road closure will still be available for local residents and customers of the Park Inn Hotel. Exit from Priestgate will still be possible via the usual route along Cross Street and Cowgate and will be signposted.

Monday July 30 to Friday August 3 - Each night the northbound carriageway (from Crescent Bridge roundabout to just before the Bridge Street pedestrian crossing) will be closed from 11pm until 6am.

The work is being carried out overnight to avoid inconvenience, however some disruption is expected, so motorists are advised to plan journeys accordingly and check for travel updates where possible.

The project has seen ramped access to the Network Rail car park created, as well as a right turn lane and a pedestrian crossing. The car park has also been enhanced, with new parking spaces created, along with a footpath and verge.