A lorry has overturned on Werrington Parkway in Peterborough this afternoon, causing delays for drivers.

The lorry, which was carrying a trailer full of frozen food, has tipped over on the roundabout where the A15 meets David's Lane and Fulbridge Road.

In overturning it has also knocked over a lamppost.

The crash took place at 1.20pm and recovery arrived on the scene at 2.30pm.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.