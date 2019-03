A two vehicle crash has closed part of Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough today.

One lane of Frank Perkins Parkway southbound near Boongate has been closed.

One lane of Frank Perkins Parkway is closed

The crash involved a car and an HGV. The HGV was damaged but was able to be driven away from the scene. However the car will need to be recovered.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area or approach with caution.

Nobody is understood to have been badly injured in the crash.

More here as we have it...