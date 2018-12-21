Four people, including girl, 13, injured in serious crash at Somersham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in St Ives Road, Somersham, on Saturday, December 15.

The collision, which involved a silver Ford Mondeo and a white Volkswagen Golf, happened at about 7.55pm.

The road was closed while police dealt with the crash

A passenger in the white Golf, a 13-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Three people, who were travelling in the Mondeo, also suffered serious injuries and were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or either vehicle in the lead up to it, should contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 461 of 15 December