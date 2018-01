Four people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in the Cambridgeshire Fens yesterday.

Police along with Cambs Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Service attended a two vehicle RTC this afternoon on the A1101 Sutton Road near Wisbech yesterday afternoon, Sunday January 22.

Did you witness yesterday's collision? Photo: @Fencops

Four persons have been taken to Queen Elizabeth's Hospital at Kings Lynn and enquiries are ongoing.

Did you witness the collision? Please call police on 101 and quote incident 0188 of 21.01.18

