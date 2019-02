Have your say

There is four miles of queuing traffic on the A1 at Stamford following a crash this morning, Tuesday February 26.

One lane is blocked southbound between A43 Kettering Road (Wothorpe / Easton On The Hill turn off) and B1081 London Road (Stamford / Burghley House turn off).

Congestion is back to the Great Casterton / Tickencote turn off and traffic is slow on alternative routes through Stamford as traffic diverts.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.