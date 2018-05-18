Four injured in serious multi-car crash which shut Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

Four people have been injured in a serious multi-car crash on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough this morning.

The crash took place at around 5.25am on Friday, May 18, heading towards Stanground by the Boongate roundabout.

The crash involved a Seat Leon, Vauxhall Zafira and a Peugeot 308 Sport. Four people were injured, three people received minor injuries and one person recieved serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police said: "Due to the amount of casualties reported police had to fully close of the southbound Frank Perkins Parkway."

All traffic was being diverted down towards Boongate and there were long delays.

All three emergency services attended and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Road Closed

The road has now been opened as of 7.45am.