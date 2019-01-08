Former Peterborough United youth coach Kit Carson dies in car crash ahead of trial for alleged sexual abuse of young boys

Former Peterborough United youth coach Michael ‘Kit’ Carson has died in a car crash ahead of a trial for alleged historical sexual abuse of young boys.

Carson (75) died in a crash at 9.45am yesterday (Monday, January 7), the day his trial was due to begin.

Kit Carson outside Cambridge Magistrates' Court at a previous hearing

The single vehicle crash was at the A303 near Bottisham. Carson was the only person in the car when it collided into a tree.

His body has been formally identified.

The fatal crash was confirmed at Peterborough Crown Court this morning.

Carson had been charged with 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences were alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.

Nine of the offences were said to have taken place in the Peterborough area.

Carson, who was the academy director at London Road between 1993 and 2001, denied the charges against him.

Along with his spell at Peterborough United, Carson also worked for Cambridge United and Norwich City football clubs.

The trial will now not take place.