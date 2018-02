Firefighters had to rescue two people from a car after it went over a roundabout and smashed into a tree.

At 2.25am on Saturday (10) one crew from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and one crew from Stanground were called to the collision in Mallard Road, Bretton, near Planet Ice.

Using specialist cutting equipment the firefighters released two people who were left in the care of ambulance crews.

A police spokesman said the passenger had serious but not life-threatening injuries.