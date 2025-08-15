Fenland Road set to be shut 'for some time' after serious collision

A Fenland road is set to be closed ‘for some time’ following a serious collision this afternoon (August 15).

The crash has happened on Sixteen Foot Bank, and police are urging people to avoid the area if they can.

At 4.15pm a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision on the Sixteen Foot Bank, junction with Padgett's road. The roads are closed and will likely be closed for some time, please try and seek alternate routes.”

No information on injuries has been released by police.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the force for more information