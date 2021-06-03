Fenland firm delivering for Amazon fined £9,000 for law breaches

Fenland Fresh Logistics has been fined following a public inquiry

Fenland Fresh Logistics, based in Wisbech, took out a contract with Amazon which went beyond its permitted licence, while it also failed to carry out appropriate braking tests on vehicles and allowed its drivers to work too long without a break.

The company, which also has an operating centre at Ashley Industrial Estate in Whittlesey, negotiated a deal with Amazon last Autumn to operate 10 vehicles and trailers on its behalf, despite only having a licence for four vehicles and four trailers.

A public inquiry heard that Fenland Fresh Logistics had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It said the firm admitted to gaining a “commercial advantage” by using up to four vehicles unlawfully.

In his written ruling, Traffic Commissioner Richard Turfitt stated: “There was a certain degree of panic at the loss of custom and relief at trying to keep the business going during the restrictions brought about by the pandemic. That does not excuse their failure to exercise oversight.”

He added that an analysis of drivers’ hours evidence revealed that between October 2, 2020, and January 20, 2021, there were dozens of offences, including breaches of driver’s hours requirements arising from “significantly shortened breaks” and a “number of occasions when vehicles had exceeded speeds of 60mph”.

Mr Turfitt continued: “The grudging acceptance that the operator failed to analyse its drivers’ hours data even though it employed remote downloading systems, vehicle trackers and camera systems added to my concern.”

Another issue was the lack of testing on the vehicles’ brakes, which are said to have only begun regularly from November 2020.