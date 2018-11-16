Family release photo in tribute to much missed Yaxley woman killed in crash near Peterborough

The family of a Yaxley woman tragically killed in a car crash earlier this week have released a photo in memory of her.

Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, between Peterborough and Pondersbridge at about 2.10am on Monday, November 12, when her grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a black Range Rover.

The family of Rachel Radwell have released this photo of the 46-year-old.

Rachel, of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

The incident shut the road for several hours as an investigation was carried out.

Today, Friday, her family have released this photo of Rachel in tribute to her.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit quoting incident 24 of November 12.