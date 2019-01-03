Family pays tribute to 'gentle and caring man' killed on A10 in Cambridgeshire

The family of a man killed in a crash on the A10 in Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to "a gentle and caring young man with a big heart and warm smile."

Jason Pallett, 30, was walking along the A10 near to Station Road, Melbourn, at about 5.30am on Sunday December 23, when he was struck by a white Peugeot Partner van.

MUCH LOVED: Jason Pallett

Jason, of Black Smiths Lane, Reed, Royston, died at the scene.

His family said: "We are still coming to terms with the sad loss of Jason. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and partner, always there if needed.

“A life-long Millwall fan, he played football for several teams in and around Royston from the age of six, and still played most weekends. He also played cricket for Reed CC Colts, from around the same age, and still made an occasional appearance for them, although more recently as a member of their social club gatherings.

“Jason was a gentle and caring young man with a big heart and warm smile, who would have helped anybody out if he was able. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Thank you to everybody for all of your kind words, cards and messages, and for all your offers of help extended to our family."

One of Jason's close friends said: "Jason was a fantastic friend to us all, his unique humour kept us entertained, he was an absolute gentleman with a heart of gold and losing our best friend leaves a void that can never be filled."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian or the van in the moments leading up to it is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 84 of 23 December.