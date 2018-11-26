Family of man killed on A505 in Cambridgeshire pay tribute and thank police and hospital staff for their work

The family of a man killed on the A505 in Cambridgeshire have paid an emotional tribute to him and thanks the county's emergency services.

Alessandro Zarrelli, 34, of Ffordd Sain Ffwyst, Llanfoist, Abergavenny, was driving his blue Mini One from Royston towards Duxford on the A505 at about 8.55am on Sunday November 18, when it was in collision with a brown Volkswagen Caddy.

MISSED: Alessandro Zarrelli,

Mr Zarrelli was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Today, Monday November 26, his family said: “The tragic loss of Alessandro is an extremely sad moment for our family, however we are very grateful to the staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Cambridgeshire Police for their care, sensitivity and thoughtfulness.

“We also hope all the other people involved in the accident will promptly and fully recover.”

Anybody who saw the collision, or the vehicles leading up to it, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 110 of the 18 November.