Emergency roadworks shuts part of A14 near Huntingdon for the rest of the day - long delays

Emergency roadworks have shut part of the A14 in Cambridgeshire today and it is expected to remain closed until the end of the day.

A Highways England Spokesperson said: "If you are travelling on the #14 westbound between J24 - J23 today near Huntingdon, please be aware that lane 1 (of 2) is going to be closed all day today (17/01/2019) and this evening for emergency roadworks.

"Please allow extra time for your journey today."

The AA is already reporting congestion to J29 (Bar Hill), with a travel time of 40 minutes.

The emergency repairs are understood to be to a bridge rather than the road surface.