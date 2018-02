Emergency repairs are causing two miles of queuing traffic on A14 at Huntingdon this afternoon, Wednesday February 21.

One lane is shut on the A14 eastbound at the Spittals Interchange just north of Huntingdon, close o the A141.

A lane is shut between junctions 23 and 24 while the road surface is repaired. The exit slip road for junction 23 is also shut.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.