Eight week road closures in Eye, Thorney and Newborough

Have your say

Motorists should be aware of road closures which will affect them over eight weeks in the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward.

The works all begin on February 1 and are to allow for resurfacing.

Werrington Bridge Road (Bridgehill Road to Paston Parkway) will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The diversion route is: B1443 Thorney Road, A16, A15 Paston Parkway and vice versa.

Black Drove Road will be closed from 7am to 7pm. The diversion route is: English Drove, New Cut, French Drove and vice versa.

English Drove Road will be closed from 7am to 7pm. The diversion route is: Crowland Road, French Drove, New Cut and vice versa.

Resurfacing works are also taking place over the same period in Stanground.