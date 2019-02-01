Drug driver arrested after head-on crash on A141 near March

Have your say

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving following this serious head-on crash on the A141 near March this morning, Friday February 1.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the two car crash on the March bypass. Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

Fire crews inspecting the wreckage of the vehicles. Photo: @Fencops

Two drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the drivers has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the cars prior to it should call police on 101 and quote incident 44 #2445

Fire crews rushed to tackle the inferno. Photo: @Fencops

Fire crews inspecting the wreckage of the vehicles. Photo: @Fencops