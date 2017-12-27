Drivers warned to take care after a number of collisions in icy conditions

Drivers are being warned to take care after a number of collisions in the Peterborough area related to icy conditions.

Police have been called to a number of collisions related to treacherous driving conditions.

A car was left on its roof after a collision on the A47 near Castor early this morning (December 27).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a red Renault Clio on the A47, Castor at about 8.40am today (27 December).

“No injuries have been reported.”

Another car was abandoned after being damaged in a crash on the A47 and there were reports of a two-vehicle accident on Thorpe Parkway this morning - also with no serious injuries reported.

Officers were called to an accident on the A1 northbound between Sawtry & Norman Cross with reports that the road surface was covered with water and another incident on the A1 northbound just after Wittering where a car had spun in the road.

More snow flurries and wintry showers are forecast and temperatures around the city are unlikely to rise above 2C today and could drop as low as -4C tonight and motorists are being warned to take extra care with their journies.

Traffic officers also said on social media that large patches of standing water were presenting hazardous driving conditions on Longthorpe Parkway.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman added: “We would urge motorists to drive to the conditions of the road at all times and to also ensure that your vision isn’t obstructed before setting off and allow extra time for your journey.”