Drivers warned of delays after car overturns on A1 north of Peterborough
Drivers have been warned of delays on the A1 north of Peterborough following an accident in which a car has overturned.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said on social media the accident happened at around 5am this morning and Highways England said there are still delays as the scene is cleared.
Lincolnshire firefighters said on social media: “Wholetime and On-Call Crew from Corby alerted to the A1 Southbound, near Colsterworth. One car overturned, no persons trapped, crew made vehicle and scene safe.”
Highways England said there are delays of up to 30 minutes on the A1 southbound between the junctions with the A607 and the A151 and traffic is slow moving northbound in the area.
The statement added that normal traffic conditions are expected between 08:30 and 08:45 this morning.