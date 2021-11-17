Drivers warned as A1 southbound near Peterborough remains closed following serious crash

A1M closed between Norman Cross and Sawtry due to lorry fire. The scene of the diversion pictured yesterday.

Highways England said the A1(M) remains closed southbound between J16 and J15 due to the lorry fire yesterday.

The collision happened at 2.55pm yesterday (November 16) on the southbound carriageway of the A1M near Sawtry and police said a HGV was involved in a collision with a car, hit a barrier and caught fire.

Highways said in a statement this morning: “The fire has caused damage to the carriageway while the HGV also collided with the central reservation barrier and two lighting columns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1M closed between Norman Cross and Sawtry due to lorry fire .

“Emergency infrastructure repairs are underway and expected to be completed by 0700.

“Once the southbound carriageway has re-opened a lane closure will remain in place for ongoing repairs to the central reservation barrier.

“A lane is currently closed northbound between J15 and J16.

“Road users travelling in the area should allow additional time for their journey and consider alternate routes, if possible.”

The A1M closed between Norman Cross and Sawtry due to lorry fire .

Highways England said the following diversion route is in place:

Diversion route:

Follow the route marked out with a solid triangle diversion symbol on local road signs.

From A1(M) southbound exit slip road take the 3rd exit off the roundabout, signed Stilton B1043, Holme, Ramsey (B660), Glatton

Take the 1st turning on the left, signed Sawtry B1043, Holme, Ramsey (B660), Glatton and cross over the A1(M)

Continue on B1043 southbound to Sawtry, at the next roundabout take the 1st exit and continue on the B1043 southbound

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit, signed London, Huntingdon, (A1(M))

At the next roundabout take the 1st exit, signed London, Huntingdon, (A1(M))