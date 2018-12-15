Driver taken to hospital after van goes into ditch in Fenland Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his van ended up in a ditch in Gorefield, outside Wisbech. All of the emergency services were called to the incident last night. The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with serious injuries. The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police The van which crashed. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Lengthy queues from Stamford to Wansford on A1 after accident