Driver taken to hospital after van goes into ditch in Fenland

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his van ended up in a ditch in Gorefield, outside Wisbech.

All of the emergency services were called to the incident last night.

The driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with serious injuries.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The van which crashed. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

