A driver was taken to hospital after a two car crash in Peterborough.

The collision on Serjeant Street was reported at 4.37pm to police.

The fire service in Serjeant Street. Photo: Community First Peterborough

One driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further checks.

The other driver was uninjured.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene.

The road reopened at 6pm.