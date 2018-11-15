Driver taken to hospital after serious crash damages Peterborough homes and shuts Fletton Avenue
This was the scene following a serious crash which shut Fletton Avenue in Peterborough today.
This is what we know so far:
* At around 5.30am this morning police, fire and ambulance crews were alerted to a crash in Fletton Avenue in Peterborough
* Eyewitnesses report that the car left the road and hit a garden wall
* The wall of two properties on the road and some parked vehicles have been damaged
* The car came to a rest in the centre of Fletton Avenue, closing the road in both directions
* Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene. Eyewitnesses said the passenger was out of the vehicle quickly but the driver had to be cut free by fire crews.
* Debris, including the vehicle's engine block, was spread along the road
* The driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
* The road was re-opened at around 7.37am
* Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police on 101