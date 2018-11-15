Driver taken to hospital after serious crash damages Peterborough homes and shuts Fletton Avenue

Have your say

This was the scene following a serious crash which shut Fletton Avenue in Peterborough today.

This is what we know so far:

* At around 5.30am this morning police, fire and ambulance crews were alerted to a crash in Fletton Avenue in Peterborough

* Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene. Eyewitnesses said the passenger was out of the vehicle quickly but the driver had to be cut free by fire crews.

* Debris, including the vehicle's engine block, was spread along the road

* The driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

* The road was re-opened at around 7.37am

* Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police on 101

