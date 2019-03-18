Driver seriously hurt in hospital after A1 crash near Peterborough which caused huge traffic disruption

A driver who was involved in a serious crash which shut the A1 near Peterborough is in hospital in a serious condition.

The road was shut on the northbound carriageway near Sibson after the single vehicle crash at around 3.05pm on Friday (March 15).

Emergency services at the scene

The road only reopened at around 8pm.

The road was shut between the Fletton Parkway junction and the A47 junction as the emergency services worked at the scene.

Delays stretched to Yaxley and Hampton, while shoppers at Serpentine Green were also struggling to leave the car park.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “The driver of the vehicle remains in serious but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.”

