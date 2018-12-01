Driver reported by police after double decker bus and car crash in Peterborough leaves several injured

A driver is being reported by the police for the manner of their driving after a crash between a car and a bus in Peterborough today.

The crash took place on Saturday December 1 at around 10am in Staniland Way in Werrington.

The crash involved a blue Ford and a Stagecoach double decker bus, both of which left the road, the bus colliding with a tree.

Police have confirmed that there are several casualties, which all appear to have suffered minor injuries only.

Police also confirmed one motorist will be reported for their driving but have not yet confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph whether it is the car or bus driver.

All emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed.

The scene of the bus crash in Peterborough. Photo: Terry Harris

Stagecoach East have said: "Due to an RTC at Werrington centre we are currently unable to serve around the Werrington bus way. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

